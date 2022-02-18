Mark O’Hara shed ‘blood, sweat and tears’ to get back fit for Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark O’Hara shed ‘blood, sweat and tears’ to get back fit for Motherwell

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 2:43 pm
Mark O’Hara made his comeback last weekend (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell midfielder Mark O’Hara revealed he literally shed “blood, sweat and tears” following his latest injury setback but is determined to end the season on a high.

O’Hara could face Aberdeen for the third game running on Saturday after suffering a quad injury shortly after beating the Dons in November which kept him out until last week’s Scottish Cup win over the same opponents.

It was the third setback O’Hara had suffered in 2021, following a lengthy spell out with concussion after picking up a head knock in Graham Alexander’s first match in charge in January last year.

The 26-year-old also missed the start of this season after suffering a hamstring injury and then had four months out with his quad problem.

“I hit a shot in training and something went,” he said. “We didn’t think it was that bad and the scan showed a tear. I was a bit numb and and I don’t think I have been as sad as that. I was genuinely sad.

“People say blood, sweat and tears and you think it’s just a metaphor but there were genuinely blood, sweat and tears trying to get back. Luckily I have good friends and family around me and I have kept positive.

“It’s been a freak year. I have never had anything like that. There were a few different setbacks, all for different reasons. It was challenging.

“You do learn a lot and have to do certain things to keep yourself going. I’ve overcome it and I’m feeling really good now.”

O’Hara has been working on mobility and leg strengthening to try to stave off any more injuries and he feels positive about the remaining months of the campaign, with Motherwell looking to push for a top-six place and Scottish Cup glory.

The former Kilmarnock, Dundee and Peterborough player rejected the chance of a loan move in January in order to show his worth at Fir Park.

“I feel I have unfinished business here,” he said. “I feel I have a lot more to give than I have maybe shown at times. It’s not gone as smoothly as I wanted.

“I have loved playing here in front of the fans and I feel we have a really good chance to be part of something special this year and I want to be part of it.”

