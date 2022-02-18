Patrick Vieira ponders formation change in absence of on-loan Conor Gallagher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Patrick Vieira ponders formation change in absence of on-loan Conor Gallagher

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 2:49 pm
Patrick Vieira is assessing his options before Crystal Palace host Chelsea (Joe Giddens/PA)
Patrick Vieira is assessing his options before Crystal Palace host Chelsea (Joe Giddens/PA)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has hinted the enforced absence of Conor Gallagher for Saturday’s visit of Chelsea could see the hosts make a rare formation change.

The Eagles will be without their seven-goal hitman due to the terms of his loan agreement from the new Club World Cup champions.

England international Gallagher has been a key figure in Vieira’s debut season at Selhurst Park where the former Arsenal captain has regularly used a 4-3-3 formation but those tactics could be mixed up for the London derby.

“No injuries outside of Nathan Ferguson,” the Palace boss said.

“We knew the rules before signing Conor so it is not a surprise at all that he won’t be involved in the games against Chelsea.

“We try a different system, we try different players and still we have to have a reflection about who will play to replace Conor.”

Palace were without Gallagher for the opening day loss at Stamford Bridge, which saw Vieira begin life as a manager in the Premier League with a disappointing 3-0 defeat.

The Eagles are much improved now and have integrated summer signings like Joachim Andersen, Will Hughes and Michael Olise into the starting XI since the previous clash in August.

While Chelsea enter this fixture following Club World Cup success in Abu Dhabi, the Blues have struggled domestically in recent months and won only two of their last eight league matches to fall behind in the title race.

“There is no doubt we are a better team than we were when we played them before,” Vieira insisted.

“It is a massive challenge but really exciting at the same time. We know how good they can be and it will be a home game so we have to play with tempo, with rhythm and we have to be aggressive.

“We need to have all those ingredients to give them problems but we know we are capable of doing it.

“We have to play with excitement because the fans and the stadium will be up for it, so we have to be ready and play well because any mistakes we make, regarding the talent they have, we can get punished straight away.

“Again I believe if we play to the level we are capable of, we can get the crowd behind (us) and we can have important moments in the game, then it is really important for us to take our chances in those important moments.”

Vieira also paid tribute to opposite number Thomas Tuchel, who has won four of their five meetings.

The duo faced off on four occasions in France when the current Palace boss was in charge of Nice and while Tuchel was at Paris St Germain.

“I think it is a fantastic achievement as a manager,” Vieira said of Chelsea’s Club World Cup win last weekend.

“Since he arrived there, you make a judgement about what you are winning at the end of the season so winning the Champions League and being the world champions, it is difficult to do better than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal