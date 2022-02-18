Roy Hodgson praises former charge Steven Gerrard’s start to management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Hodgson praises former charge Steven Gerrard’s start to management

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 2:53 pm
Roy Hodgson (right) and Steven Gerrard (left) worked together during their time as England manager and captain (Adam Davy/PA)
Roy Hodgson (right) and Steven Gerrard (left) worked together during their time as England manager and captain (Adam Davy/PA)

Roy Hodgson comes up against his former England captain Steve Gerrard expecting the Aston Villa boss to prove himself as a “really top manager”.

Watford boss Hodgson worked with Gerrard when he was in charge of Liverpool and England, and has been impressed with the start of the former midfielder’s managerial career at Rangers and Villa.

The pair will be reunited in the Premier League on Saturday with Hodgson seeking a first win in charge of relegation-threatened Watford.

“When it comes to people like Steven, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney, who were icons as players, the only question was going to be whether they wanted to take the step into football management and coaching,” Hodgson said ahead of the Hornets’ trip to Villa Park.

“It’s a precarious step, it’s not a long-term profession for most people starting off in their mid-30s.

“It gives you a lot of wonderful things, but it also brings uncertainty. So I wondered whether they would choose to go into punditry like many of their other famous contemporaries.

“It’s wonderful for football that the three of them have gone into it as I know it on the field of play. I’m delighted they have chosen that route because they have so much to give.

“All three have shown that already and, perhaps Steven in particular with his stint at Glasgow Rangers and his beginning at Aston Villa, has shown that he has the making to be a really top manager.”

Gerrard was appointed England captain by Hodgson, leading the Three Lions at the 2012 European Championship and 2014 World Cup finals.

But veteran boss Hodgson said Gerrard, or Lampard and Rooney for that matter, did not sound him out for advice when making the transition from player to manager.

He said: “I’ve spoken to all three of them at various stages, but those conversations have not revolved around needing advice.

“I think you’ll find players are much more likely to turn to their club coaches than to their national team managers, because we spent far less time with them on the coaching field.

“I’m pretty certain they will ask for advice. But I’ve not given it to them so I can’t be blamed when they don’t do well!”

Watford have yet to score under Hodgson with an opening goalless draw at Burnley followed by respective 1-0 and 2-0 defeats to West Ham and Brighton.

It has left the Hornets four points from safety with both Norwich and Newcastle leapfrogging them on the back of good runs.

“We’ve seen Norwich take seven points from nine and Newcastle take nine from nine,” said Hodgson, whose squad were forced to train at the club’s indoors facility on Friday due to the impact of Storm Eunice.

“If those two teams who were in the relegation zone can do it, we have to continue believing we can as well.

“You can’t ignore the situation (of the league table). We were three points behind them (Newcastle) at the weekend.

“They won and we lost, so we go six points behind the team out of the relegation zone.

“We can’t change that, but there’s still plenty to play for and lots of points up for grabs.”

