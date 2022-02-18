Preston remain without injured players for visit of Reading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston manager Ryan Lowe is unlikely to have any players available again after injury for Saturday’s game against Reading.

Josh Murphy is back in training and although the weekend will come too soon for him, the on-loan midfielder could feature against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Greg Cunningham is sidelined after pulling a calf muscle against Huddersfield earlier this month.

Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen also remain absent.

Reading could give a debut to new signing Brandon Barker against Preston.

Barker signed a three-month deal with the club earlier this week. The midfielder was a free agent after being released by Rangers in January.

The 25-year-old was not registered in time to play in Wednesday’s draw at Peterborough but is set to be in the squad at Deepdale.

Fellow midfielder Josh Laurent suffered an ankle injury in the 3-2 defeat against Coventry last weekend and is set to miss out.