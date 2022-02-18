Kurt Zouma set to return for West Ham against Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kurt Zouma set to return for West Ham against Newcastle

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 3:23 pm
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could return to the squad after illness against Newcastle on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could return to the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle after recovering from illness.

The defender withdrew from the team to face Leicester last weekend after feeling unwell in the warm-up and was replaced by Issa Diop, but is back in training and in contention.

Manager David Moyes was otherwise keeping his cards close to his chest over “one or two” doubts, but defenders Angelo Ogbonna (cruciate ligament) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) are still out.

Newcastle will be without full-backs Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo for the trip to the London Stadium.

Trippier has undergone surgery after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Manquillo suffered an ankle ligament problem in the same game and while the damage is not thought to be extensive, he will also sit out.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles returns to contention after illness prevented his participation against Villa and loan signing Matt Targett, who was ineligible to face his parent club, is available again, but central defender Federico Fernandez (thigh), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) continue to work their way back to fitness.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Lanzini, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Okoflex.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Murphy, Targett, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

