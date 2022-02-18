Zander Clark and Callum Booth both doubtful for St Johnstone against Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zander Clark and Callum Booth are both rated as 50-50 for St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday as they battle with respective calf and groin problems.

Nadir Ciftci and Michael O’Halloran are back fit again following hamstring injuries.

Cammy MacPherson remains out after dislocating his shoulder again while Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon are long-term absentees.

Hearts have a near full-strength squad available as they look to win in Perth for the first time in a decade.

Michael Smith returned to the side last weekend after issues with his back and should be available this weekend.

Craig Halkett is the only confirmed absentee as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.