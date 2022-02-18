Demetri Mitchell adds to Hibernian’s injury problems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian will be without six key players for the visit of Ross County after Demetri Mitchell joined their injury list with a contact injury he sustained in the Scottish Cup victory at Arbroath last weekend.

Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell are all still sidelined by the issues that have kept them out of recent games.

Long-term injury victim Kyle Magennis is still absent while former County defender Harry Clarke is still waiting to make his debut after getting injured soon after moving to Easter Road last month.

Ross County new signing Josh Sims will not be available for the cinch Premiership clash.

The 24-year-old attacker was a free agent after being released by Southampton last summer and needs time to get up to speed.

Midfielder David Cancola remains out with a groin problem.