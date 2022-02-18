Demetri Mitchell adds to Hibernian’s injury problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Demetri Mitchell adds to Hibernian’s injury problems

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 3:43 pm
Hibernian’s Demetri Mitchell (left) has added to the club’s injury issues (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian’s Demetri Mitchell (left) has added to the club’s injury issues (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hibernian will be without six key players for the visit of Ross County after Demetri Mitchell joined their injury list with a contact injury he sustained in the Scottish Cup victory at Arbroath last weekend.

Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell are all still sidelined by the issues that have kept them out of recent games.

Long-term injury victim Kyle Magennis is still absent while former County defender Harry Clarke is still waiting to make his debut after getting injured soon after moving to Easter Road last month.

Ross County new signing Josh Sims will not be available for the cinch Premiership clash.

The 24-year-old attacker was a free agent after being released by Southampton last summer and needs time to get up to speed.

Midfielder David Cancola remains out with a groin problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal