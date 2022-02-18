Joe Shaughnessy not surprised by Aberdeen interest in St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Shaughnessy not surprised by Aberdeen interest in St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 3:43 pm
St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy is staying focused (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy is staying focused (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy was not surprised to see Aberdeen target Jim Goodwin as he vowed not to let the disruption derail their run of form.

Assistant manager Lee Sharp and goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield took training on the eve of Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to Livingston after St Mirren gave Goodwin permission to speak to the Dons.

Aberdeen have lined up Goodwin to replace the sacked Stephen Glass after Saints started 2022 by taking 13 points from five Premiership games and reaching the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

“It’s probably to be expected,” Shaughnessy said.

“When a manager is doing well, there’s obviously going to be interest. I’m not really surprised, he’s done a good job here.

“If it was to happen, it would obviously be disappointing for us, we are on a good run and we have had a good season so far, but it’s bound to happen.

“We are just concentrating on the game, it’s a big one for us to keep the run going. That’s all we have been focusing on this week.”

Goodwin was linked with a move to Pittodrie as soon as news broke of the departure of Glass on Sunday.

“That’s the way football is, there’s always going to be speculation around players and managers,” former Aberdeen defender Shaughnessy said.

“When you do well, you’re not going to be anywhere forever. It’s the way football is.

“The good thing is we have games coming up fast. We can’t affect whether he goes or stays. We just get on with training and focus on the game.

“We have good players here and we know what we have been doing to get these results so it’s a case of more of the same.”

Langfield revealed the vast bulk of the pre-match preparations were done before Goodwin left for talks.

“It’s a disruption, nobody is going to get away from that,” the former Aberdeen goalkeeper said.

“But we have a great squad of players and backroom staff. We will deal with it and go to Livingston and get on with it.

“All of the preparation was done in the early parts of the week and Thursday, and Friday’s training was just a light session. I believe with the boys we have that we will go there in good spirits.”

Langfield revealed Goodwin had kept his thoughts closely guarded during the week.

“It’s been well-spoken about that the manager was a potential target for them but he doesn’t want it to interfere with St Mirren,” he added.

“Friday was a bit different but as professionals we just go about our jobs in the best manner possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal