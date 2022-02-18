Skipper Callum McGregor eager to see Celtic bounce back from rare defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Skipper Callum McGregor eager to see Celtic bounce back from rare defeat

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 3:55 pm
Callum McGregor is determined to bounce back (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic skipper Callum McGregor admits his side have different questions to answer after suffering their first defeat since November.

Ange Postecoglou’s side went down 3-1 at home against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in their first game of the Europa Conference League knockout round on Thursday.

All is not lost in the tie with the second leg in Norway to come next week but Celtic struggled to reach their recent heights and have little margin for error in the cinch Premiership.

They go into the weekend one point clear of Rangers, who are on a high following their incredible 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

With Dundee visiting Celtic Park on Sunday, McGregor said: “It’s hugely important to bounce back. We’re going well in the league. Thursday was a disappointing result. When you have a good result you need to follow it up with another good result.

“This is exactly the same. Everyone will be looking at us to see how we react. Are our heads going to go down? Are we going to work as hard?

“We have to go and answer those questions. The good thing about football is that every three or four days you get a chance to rectify a situation.

“That’s exactly what we’ll try and do now. Our full focus will be on recovering in the next few days and then we go again here against Dundee.”

Celtic had won their previous nine games and 16 out of their last 17 in total so they have the capability of bouncing back quickly.

“These are all huge games,” McGregor said. “Especially when you get to this point in the season, every point counts and every game counts.

“You have to be at it. It’s up to the players to make sure they rest, get the right fuel into them and go again when the games come around.

“That’s the beauty of playing at this club. The standards are always super high and you have to meet them. You’ve got to do everything you can so when the next game comes, you are fresh and ready to go and you attack every game exactly the same. You need to win.”

Dundee have had an unusual week, sacking manager James McPake after two consecutive wins and appointing 64-year-old Mark McGhee for his first league job in four years.

The consequences are hard to judge but McGregor is wary of a fresh approach.

“I’ve seen this a lot of times in football where teams get a quick bounce off a new manager,” the midfielder said.

“Obviously they won their last two games anyway so the players will be feeling good about themselves.

“We just have to do our homework and when we turn up here on Sunday we have to give everything to win the game and that’s what we’ll be doing.”

