Takehiro Tomiyasu could return for Arsenal against Brentford

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 3:59 pm
Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu had been carrying a calf problem (Adam Davy/PA)
Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu had been carrying a calf problem (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal are hopeful Takehiro Tomiyasu will be fit to return for the visit of Brentford.

The Japan international has been missing with a calf injury but has trained in recent days and could be available.

Gabriel Martinelli is suspended after his red card in the win at Wolves, but otherwise Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has no other injury worries.

Bees striker Ivan Toney missed the goalless draw against Crystal Palace with a calf issue but has again taken part in light training ahead of a late fitness test.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will not be in line to make his Premier League debut for the club but is set for another run-out in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday to build up match sharpness.

Defenders Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tariqe Fosu (thigh) all continue their own recovery.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Lacazette, Nketiah

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Fernandez, Lossl, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Toney

