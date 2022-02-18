Jack Grealish remains sidelined as Manchester City prepare to host Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Grealish remains sidelined as Manchester City prepare to host Tottenham

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 4:03 pm
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (right) has been nursing a shin problem (Martin Rickett/PA).
Jack Grealish is expected to again be missing when Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday.

City’s record signing has sat out their last two games due to a shin issue, and boss Pep Guardiola has said he does not think Grealish will be involved in the Spurs clash.

The Premier League leaders, who have also had Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer out because of injury, can call on Kyle Walker, who was unavailable for the 5-0 Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon through suspension.

Tottenham will have defender Eric Dier back after he missed seven of the last eight games with a troublesome thigh injury.

Forward Steven Bergwijn is also available after he shook off a calf injury.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp (groin) and defender Japhet Tanganga (knee) continue to miss out while there is a confirmed Covid-19 case for an unnamed player in the camp.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Cancelo, Mbete, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, McAtee, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty,  Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

