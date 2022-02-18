Coventry boss Mark Robins could name an unchanged team for visit of Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry boss Mark Robins could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Barnsley.

Robins has reported no new injuries following Tuesday’s defeat at Cardiff, but striker Matty Godden has had an injury setback.

Godden recently had surgery to remove his appendix and had been hoping to return to training, only to be told by his consultant that it should be non-contact only.

Midfielders Josh Eccles (calf) and Liam Kelly (hamstring), plus defender

Fankaty Dabo are still out for the Sky Blues.

Barnsley defender Aapo Halme could make his first Sky Bet Championship appearance since September after recovering from injury.

The Finn was sidelined for more than four months before returning to action in the Reds’ recent FA Cup defeat at Huddersfield, where he played the first 45 minutes.

Midfielders Callum Styles and Amine Bassi are both big doubts after sustaining knocks in last week’s win against QPR and will be assessed.

Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, Aaron Leya Iseka and Clarke Oduor remain long-term absentees.