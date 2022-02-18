Sacking shocked Niall McGinn but Dundee winger looks forward under Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sacking shocked Niall McGinn but Dundee winger looks forward under Mark McGhee

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 5:15 pm
Niall McGinn vowed to keep spirits high (Liam McBurney/PA)
Niall McGinn vowed to keep spirits high (Liam McBurney/PA)

Dundee winger Niall McGinn admits he was surprised and disappointed to find out about the sacking of James McPake.

Recent Dundee signing McGinn discovered the news on Wednesday on television having scored his first goal for the club 48 hours earlier in a 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Peterhead.

Dundee had also beaten Hearts in their previous match and the timing of the decision to dispense with McPake’s services did not make sense to a lot of fans.

McGinn has only lost once in five matches since joining Dundee from Aberdeen and McPake’s departure came out of the blue to him too.

The 34-year-old said: “If I’m being honest, I was surprised. We had training and I was up the road in Aberdeen for the night and I found out the news on Sky Sports News, which was a big shock to me, coming off the back of two good results.

“But I have been round the game long enough to know how football works and how quickly things can change.

“I was disappointed. Obviously I have just come to the club and started to build a relationship with James, and obviously that’s all been taken away.

“But I have been round long enough to know the game and here we are with a new manager and we just have to get on with things.”

The swift appointment of Mark McGhee as replacement was equally surprising considering the 64-year-old’s career in top-level management appeared to be over – but McGinn is looking at the positives of working under a new manager.

“I always find it’s exciting to work under new managers and just for them to bring across new ideas and see how they see the game as well,” the Northern Ireland international said.

“The thing for me is you are here to play football and that’s the priority for me, just to knuckle down, work hard and play as much football as I can.

“I got a lot of game time under the last manager so it’s down to me to show my capabilities to the new manager.

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up and the good thing about football is whenever a manager leaves or comes in, you are straight into the thick of it and that’s what it’s going to be over the next few weeks.”

The first game comes at Celtic Park on Sunday and McGhee and new assistant manager Simon Rusk, a former Stockport manager, got down to business on Friday morning.

“He knows a lot of players and has worked with some of the players before,” McGinn said of McGhee.

“Simon has come in and he is going to be taking a lot of the training. We had our first session and training was very intense and enjoyable.

“He got across how he wants us to play when we are attacking and defending.

“It’s going to take time with him getting his ideas across. He is the type of man who doesn’t want to fill our heads with too much information straight away.

“But we know the games are coming thick and fast so it’s going to be down to the players to give our all. The manager will have his input when he can, whether it’s from the training ground, before games, or after games.

“Things will move quickly and for us it’s just about looking forward to Sunday and training right and preparing right.

“The mood is absolutely fine. We had a good team meeting – the manager got across his thinking.

“I have seen managers come and go and it’s about everyone staying positive as much as we possibly can and everyone pushing in the right direction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]