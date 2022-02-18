Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: Rangers will switch focus to league after European win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: Rangers will switch focus to league after European win

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 5:17 pm
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (centre) gets back to league business after Rangers’ European win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (centre) gets back to league business after Rangers’ European win (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is confident Rangers will have no problems refocusing on the cinch Premiership after their stunning Europa League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions’ 4-2 win away against the German giants in the first leg of the Europa League knock-out round play-off clash on Thursday night has since been the talk of European football.

The Ibrox side now face a trip to Tannadice on Sunday to play Dundee United, who beat them 1-0 in Tayside at the start of the season.

Van Bronckhorst, whose side sit one point behind league leaders Celtic, was asked how big a job it was to get the players to train their thoughts back on to domestic duties.

The Dutchman said: “I think it’s easy. We have had good results in the last games we played and we all know the importance of this game.

“The players are in a good moment but they’re really focused.

“I’ve said before, we were really happy with the performances but directly after the game we also started our recovery for Sunday.

“Tomorrow we will have a final session to prepare the team for the game and travel to Dundee.

“It’s good, we’ve had good performances but now we have to switch our focus to the league and we know it’s going to be a tough game on Sunday but we need the points so we have to be up for the challenge.

“When I seen the players and their behaviour after the game, I think we will be.

“Of course, it’s a good feeling to come back from Germany with a win. I think we’re all very proud of the performances we had yesterday.

“It was good but at the end of the day, today is a new day and another game is waiting on Sunday which will need all the focus we have.

“The emotions are still really good but we’re fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday.”

Van Bronckhorst could not fully explain the historical significance of the win over the German giants but stressed again that the job is not yet complete.

The former Rangers player said: “I don’t know exactly, I don’t have all the results in my mind of the history of this club but it’s definitely, for me and also for the players, a very good and historic win.

“If you see all the reactions we are getting, it means you put in a really good performance.

“On the other hand, we also know it’s only halfway but we’re really happy with the result.

“Now we have one game to be played at a full Ibrox with a full backing from the fans so hopefully, we can make sure that this win we had yesterday can also mean we are going to the next round because that’s the main objective we have in this tie.”

