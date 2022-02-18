Yosuke Ideguchi returns to Celtic squad after being ineligible for Europe By Press Association February 18, 2022, 5:42 pm Yosuke Ideguchi could return for Celtic (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is available again for Sunday’s visit of Dundee. The Japanese player was ineligible for Thursday’s defeat by Bodo/Glimt as he is not listed in Celtic’s Europa Conference League squad. Mikey Johnston (ankle) remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull (all hamstring). New Dundee manager Mark McGhee will be able to call upon defender Vontae Daley-Campbell. The on-loan Leicester player has served a two-match ban after being sent off against Ross County. Jordan Marshall is battling to be fit and Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Skipper Callum McGregor eager to see Celtic bounce back from rare defeat Callum McGregor urges Celtic to keep their concentration Celtic suffer European blow after home defeat to Bodo/Glimt in Conference League Ange Postecoglou expects Celtic to maintain their standards now squad is healthy