Team GB curlers shine and Whizzy Rascal causes mayhem – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 18.

Football

CR7 was “relaxed and comfortable”.

A special day.

The much-loved Sir Bobby Robson, who won 20 caps as a player and managed the #ThreeLions from 1982 to 1990, was born 89 years ago today. You are greatly missed, Sir Bobby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HBLKWbY9C0 — England (@England) February 18, 2022

Gary Neville turned 47.

Happy Birthday, @GNev2! 🎂 One half of football's most iconic punditry double act 😂 pic.twitter.com/aAFNaDSZT6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2022

He enjoyed a tackle in his day.

Gary Lineker was dishing out the dad jokes.

Terrible wind this morning…. It’s quite breezy outside too. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 18, 2022

Too windy for football?

If you're visiting us today or over the weekend, please take care when travelling to the museum. It's a bit on the windy side.#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/MOdlglCvli — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) February 18, 2022

James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick prowess has impressed Juan Mata.

Best free-kick taker in the world for me right now @Prowsey16 👏. Agreed? https://t.co/DAOZAWZwiQ — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) February 18, 2022

Cricket

England climbed a mountain.

Climbed a mountain cause we got out of quarantine ⛰ #BenLomond pic.twitter.com/AvVl0ntPV0 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) February 18, 2022

KP got more than he bargained for.

Storm causing chaos at home! 😰 pic.twitter.com/aJqIQCgqTJ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 18, 2022

Alex Hales, the weatherman.

Jack Leach was well rewarded.

Ben Stokes told us to offer Jack Leach free glasses for life, so we did. — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 18, 2022

Virat Kohli hailed India’s character.

Went down to the wire. Great character on display 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wLkwMIpkJL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2022

Darts

An astonishing night for Gerwyn Price.

🚨 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗔 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥! 🚨 GERWYN PRICE STRIKES PERFECTION IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE! The world number one produces a perfect leg to lead Michael van Gerwen! UNBELIEVABLE 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/yrhxZ5QkmL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 17, 2022

🚨🚨 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥! 🤯🤯 GERWYN PRICE HITS TWO NINE-DARTERS IN ONE NIGHT! Ridiculous scenes here in Belfast as Price pins a second perfect leg in the same night!!!! Simply sensational 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1oXkL8D4aL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 17, 2022

The praise rolled in.

@OfficialPDC Premier league darts gets better and better. Fantastic night of darts tonight so well done to all players especially @Gezzyprice for his two nine darters. Unbelievable. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) February 17, 2022

Thank you Belfast the atmosphere was phenomenal tonight. Congratulations @Gezzyprice a brilliant 9 dart leg. Two weeks in a row losing with 106 average so in Exeter I will need to find more 👊🏻. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/K3Db0eQgL3 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 17, 2022

Congratulations to Gerwyn Price who was brilliant last night, just was struggling a bit on doubles. Heading home now for a family weekend. Thank you everyone for all the support messages I have received means a lot. #TeamWade 📸:Michael Cooper/PDC pic.twitter.com/hO3bfmhug7 — James Wade (@JamesWade180) February 18, 2022

Poor old James Wade!

𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗴𝗼 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻… With Price landing his second of the night, that is now an eighth televised nine-darter hit against James Wade… pic.twitter.com/kcSTHrmubZ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 17, 2022

Rugby League

Whizzy Rascal caused mayhem at the rugby.

🏁 The 'Whizzy Rascal' stole the show last night! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NVDlOaAnhJ — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) February 18, 2022

Formula One

Mercedes unveiled their new car and their return to silver.

The return of the Silver Arrows. 🤍 Meet the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NsuEBvbkbK — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 18, 2022

Valtteri Bottas settled in at Alfa Romeo.

Daniel Ricciardo celebrated a new US deal.

Charles Leclerc was flying.

First taste of my 2022 beast. 😍 pic.twitter.com/UCa0i6oc9A — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) February 18, 2022

Winter Olympics

Great Britain reached the final.

Laura Kenny enjoyed the action.

What a game!!!! I’m addicted to the curling. Come on @TeamGB Into the final 🎉💪🏻💪🏻Good Luck girls! pic.twitter.com/hsvYlzP3Ne — Laura Kenny (@LauraKenny31) February 18, 2022

Cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave was going hard in training.

One last push in the 50km tomorrow. I'm lucky to have these legends working hard testing & sorting out fast skis for me🙏 pic.twitter.com/kIziAh8Nze — Andrew Musgrave (@musgraveandrew) February 18, 2022

Pic of the day?

This is how you break a World Record! ✈⛸ pic.twitter.com/ge8b4Tfey8 — Olympics (@Olympics) February 18, 2022

Snooker

Michael Holt was not happy with Joe Perry.