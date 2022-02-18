Leeds could have Stuart Dallas available for Manchester United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leeds could have Stuart Dallas available for Manchester United clash

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 6:37 pm
Stuart Dallas could be fit for Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Dallas could be fit for Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stuart Dallas may yet face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday after initial fears he could be another long-term absentee.

The versatile Northern Ireland international was forced out of last week’s defeat at Everton after colliding with Alex Iwobi but has not been ruled out of this weekend’s match.

Defender Leo Hjelde sustained a knee injury after replacing Dallas at Everton and could require an operation. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper remain sidelined and boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed striker Patrick Bamford has shown no significant signs of improvement and was still feeling pain in his foot.

Edinson Cavani remains out as Manchester United travel to Elland Road.

The 35-year-old striker has missed two matches with a groin complaint and, despite being pictured training, interim manager Ralf Rangnick expects him to be absent again.

Raphael Varane will be available after illness saw him withdraw from the starting line-up against Brighton and replaced by Victor Lindelof. Rangnick indicated Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic are in contention, but Tom Heaton may be unavailable. Mason Greenwood remains suspended.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Cresswell.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]