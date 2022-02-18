Leeds could have Stuart Dallas available for Manchester United clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stuart Dallas may yet face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday after initial fears he could be another long-term absentee.

The versatile Northern Ireland international was forced out of last week’s defeat at Everton after colliding with Alex Iwobi but has not been ruled out of this weekend’s match.

Defender Leo Hjelde sustained a knee injury after replacing Dallas at Everton and could require an operation. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper remain sidelined and boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed striker Patrick Bamford has shown no significant signs of improvement and was still feeling pain in his foot.

Edinson Cavani remains out as Manchester United travel to Elland Road.

The 35-year-old striker has missed two matches with a groin complaint and, despite being pictured training, interim manager Ralf Rangnick expects him to be absent again.

Raphael Varane will be available after illness saw him withdraw from the starting line-up against Brighton and replaced by Victor Lindelof. Rangnick indicated Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic are in contention, but Tom Heaton may be unavailable. Mason Greenwood remains suspended.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Cresswell.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.