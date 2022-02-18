Bruno Lage not getting carried away as Wolves push for Premier League’s top four

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves boss Bruno Lage does not want to get carried away as his side continue to fight for the top four and wants his players to show character in their remaining games.

Wanderers earned a 2-0 victory away at Tottenham last time out and they face another challenge as they entertain Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

They sit in seventh position in the Premier League table and are just six points behind Manchester United in fourth, having played two games fewer.

Lage said: “We need to continue to work, that’s the only thing we can control, our work, the way we train, the way we prepare.

“It was an important win against Tottenham, now we should do our best to play in a good way and beat Leicester.

“I did talk about this at the start of the season when we had good and bad performances, I was talking about having more consistency between performances and have the personality to play against any opponent and now until the end of the season is going to be about character.”

Wolves have only lost one league game since the turn of the year and have the second-best defensive record, conceding only 17 goals, just three more than leaders Manchester City.

Lage is not piling any pressure on his side to gain a spot in the top four but does not want his players to rest on their laurels due to previous achievements.

He added: “To have that winning mentality we want in our team, comes from solid training, solid performances and we want more victories, don’t relax because we have 37 points in the league table.

“My ambition for the team, for the next 15 games, is to play with that character we played with against Tottenham.

“Now we are in a good moment, we are solid and after that solid personality I want character, we need to continue to what comes in front of us.”

Lage’s first game in charge was against Leicester during which they were narrowly beaten 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

However, Lage thinks his side are a more solid outfit than they were at the start of the campaign.

“It’s like being on a journey with me and my players, we played a good game over there,” he said.

“They beat us 1-0 and I think we deserved more from that game but now we are not a different team, but more solid and more stronger as a team.”