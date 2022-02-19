On this day in 2016: Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton unseated in jumps debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2016: Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton unseated in jumps debut

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:33 am
Victoria Pendleton was unhurt after being unseated at Fakenham Racecourse in 2016 (Nigel French/PA)
Victoria Pendleton was unhurt after being unseated at Fakenham Racecourse in 2016 (Nigel French/PA)

Victoria Pendleton was unseated on her first ride over regulation fences in the Betfair Switching Saddles ‘Grassroots’ Fox Hunters’ Chase at Fakenham on this day in 2016.

The double Olympic cycling champion, then 35, had never sat on a horse before taking up the sport less than a year before and was unscathed after falling off the nine-year-old Pacha Du Polder.

Pendleton was riding Pacha Du Polder for a second time after being beaten in a photo-finish on the same horse at Milborne St Andrew point-to-point the previous January.

Pendleton, left, falls off Pacha Du Polder during the Betfair Switching Saddles ‘Grassroots’ Fox Hunters’ Chase at Fakenham
Pendleton, left, falls off Pacha Du Polder during the Betfair Switching Saddles 'Grassroots' Fox Hunters' Chase at Fakenham (Nigel French/PA)

The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding, the 8-13 favourite for the three-mile race at Fakenham, was slightly impeded at the seventh fence by Baltic Blue, ridden by Carey Williamson.

Both riders crashed to the ground, but were soon back on their feet and Pendleton said afterwards: “Pacha Du Polder is so excellent and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every fence we’ve schooled over.

“I’m very disappointed I didn’t given him a fair shot. He was an odds-on favourite and it was a disappointing job from me, I think.”

Pendleton went on to finish fifth on Pacha Du Polder in the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham the following March.

“It’s probably the greatest achievement of my life,” Pendleton said after her Cheltenham experience.

“I’m overwhelmed – thank you to everyone who has made this possible. I feel honoured.”

Pendleton won cycling gold in the sprint at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the keirin at the 2012 London Games.

