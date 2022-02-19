Ryan Edwards targets Dundee United double over Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Edwards is looking to complete a Dundee United double over Rangers when the Scottish champions visit Tannadice on Sunday.

The Light Blues are on a high following their 4-2 Europa League first leg in over Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night and they remain just one point behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

However, United’s club captain recalls helping the Terrors to a 1-0 win over the Gers when the two sides met at Tannadice last August, the Ibrox men’s first loss in the league for 41 games and he is targeting another three points.

Defender Edwards, 28, said: “We know what we are going into.

“They are current champions and you seen what they done on Thursday night against one of the top teams in the world in Dortmund.

“We do the analysis and are aware of how big the task is but it has been done once when they were 40-plus games unbeaten.

“They were beaten not so long ago by Celtic and hopefully it can happen again on Sunday.

“After Sunday we play the teams around us so if we can get three points from Sunday then it will be a massive step going into those games.”

After just one defeat in the last seven games, in all competitions, Edwards believes United have turned the corner and can focus on the fight to keep fourth place.

He said: “Every team has had their blip, or going through it currently and we’ve had ours and hopefully we won’t have another one.

“Our blip was longer than we wanted, of course it was but we have got through it, we have tightened up and have won a few games and hopefully we keep doing that.

“You know at the start of the season you are going to get it at some point. Ours was six/seven games, it was too long for us.

“Usually you have to do the ugly parts to get through it, not pretty stuff and we have done that.

“So it is up to us to try to get as many points as we can to get that fourth place.”