Ryan Edwards targets Dundee United double over Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Edwards targets Dundee United double over Rangers

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 9:02 am
Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards (left) looking for the double over Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards (left) looking for the double over Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ryan Edwards is looking to complete a Dundee United double over Rangers when the Scottish champions visit Tannadice on Sunday.

The Light Blues are on a high following their 4-2 Europa League first leg in over Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night and they remain just one point behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

However, United’s club captain recalls helping the Terrors to a 1-0 win over the Gers when the two sides met at Tannadice last August, the Ibrox men’s first loss in the league for 41 games and he is targeting another three points.

Defender Edwards, 28, said: “We know what we are going into.

“They are current champions and you seen what they done on Thursday night against one of the top teams in the world in Dortmund.

“We do the analysis and are aware of how big the task is but it has been done once when they were 40-plus games unbeaten.

“They were beaten not so long ago by Celtic and hopefully it can happen again on Sunday.

“After Sunday we play the teams around us so if we can get three points from Sunday then it will be a massive step going into those games.”

After just one defeat in the last seven games, in all competitions, Edwards believes United have turned the corner and can focus on the fight to keep fourth place.

He said: “Every team has had their blip, or going through it currently and we’ve had ours and hopefully we won’t have another one.

“Our blip was longer than we wanted, of course it was but we have got through it, we have tightened up and have won a few games and hopefully we keep doing that.

“You know at the start of the season you are going to get it at some point. Ours was six/seven games, it was too long for us.

“Usually you have to do the ugly parts to get through it, not pretty stuff and we have done that.

“So it is up to us to try to get as many points as we can to get that fourth place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal