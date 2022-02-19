Niall McGinn excited for another chance to play at Celtic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Niall McGinn excited for another chance to play at Celtic Park

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 9:27 am
Niall McGinn celebrates a goal for Aberdeen at Celtic Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Niall McGinn is relishing another appearance at Celtic Park as Dundee bid to upset the odds against the cinch Premiership leaders.

The Northern Ireland international scored several times for Aberdeen against his former club at Parkhead and believes Dundee can build on recent wins when they go there on Sunday.

“I love it,” the 34-year-old said. “As a professional footballer you like playing in these big arenas.

“I have been quite fortunate in my career, being an international I have got to play in many a great stadium.

“It’s always great to go to Celtic Park, and Ibrox, Tynecastle, hostile environments. These are the games you want to be involved in.

“I have scored a few times at Celtic Park playing against Celtic. Obviously I scored for Celtic.

“I have always enjoyed going there. It’s always a nice atmosphere and an environment where players get an extra lift and can go there and showcase themselves.”

Dundee travel to Glasgow on the back of a significant week. After reaching the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Monday thanks to a second consecutive win, the club sacked manager James McPake two days later before replacing him with Mark McGhee.

The players were as surprised as anyone to see McPake leave but they are now focusing on life with McGhee and new assistant manager Simon Rusk, who watched Celtic lose 3-1 to Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt after being appointed on Thursday.

McGinn said: “We have to believe. We are coming off the back of a couple of wins and the boys are confident.

“You know any time you go to Celtic Park you are going to have to give up a lot of possession and defend well and keep chances to a minimum for as long as possible.

“We are going to have to be brave in possession, we have to be cute, we have to win free-kicks – set-pieces could play a part and hopefully we can do well from that.

“The boys have been there before and I have played there many times as well. It’s using that experience to go there and give it your all. You know you will always create a chance or two and it’s about taking them when they come along.

“The manager and Simon were at the Celtic game on Thursday night so they have been watching them and giving across some ideas to us as a group of players.

“I haven’t played against them this season but I have seen a lot of them on TV and witnessed them from the sidelines.

“You can see the style of play, how aggressive they are with the press and the attack. They can bring in players who are equally as good as the players who go out the team, if not better.

“When they lose possession, there is that initial four or five, six seconds where they try to get the ball back and they are very good at.

“It’s down to us to be positive, be brave on the ball and use any opportunity when we have the ball to cause them problems.”

