Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic players to respond after rare defeat

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 10:27 am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expected bumps in the road (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou challenged his players to show their resilience again following their European disappointment.

Celtic suffered their first defeat since November when they went down 3-1 at home to Bodo/Glimt on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa Conference League tie.

The Hoops’ previous two defeats both came against Bayer Leverkusen and were each followed by victories over Aberdeen, and Postecoglou did not overreact following Thursday’s setback.

Postecoglou said: “It was never going to be smooth for us this year. So it’s just another challenge for us. We have had plenty this year.

“As I have said all along, we are not on a wave of momentum. Football always has a way of making sure it keeps you really focused, one way or another.

“The result on Thursday night gives us an opportunity to show how we respond to that and the first opportunity is Sunday against Dundee.

“They have had a managerial change and the last couple of results haven’t been too bad so they will be a tough opponent for us.

“We have just got to show people that, the same way we reacted positively to every other challenge this year, that we react positively to this.”

Dundee will arrive at Celtic Park under new management following Mark McGhee’s surprise appointment on Thursday.

The Tayside club shocked Scottish football by sacking James McPake a day earlier despite giving him backing in the transfer window and appearing to make progress.

Dundee have only lost once in six matches and have beaten Hearts and reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Peterhead in their previous two games.

Postecoglou is not overly concerning himself with events behind the scenes at Dens Park though.

“I am always reticent to talk about other clubs because we – you and me – work on limited information,” he said.

“We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, why they make these decisions.

“People will make judgements on things that happen in clubs I have been involved in and they are so wildly wrong, not because of any other reason than they don’t have the information.”

