Storm Eunice forces postponements in Football League

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: February 19, 2022, 2:07 pm
Salford’s game with Crawley was called off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Salford’s game with Crawley was called off (Martin Rickett/PA)

Storm Eunice took its toll on Saturday’s Football League programme as high winds and snow wreaked havoc across the country.

Salford’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium was judged to be unplayable after a second inspection following continued heavy rain.

A statement on the cub’s official website read: “The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12:30pm.

“However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when we requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess and he deemed the surface unplayable.”

In League One, heavy snow put pay to Fleetwood’s home clash with Lincoln.

Shrewsbury’s game with Morecambe at the Montgomery Waters Meadow fell victim to a waterlogged pitch, with Crewe’s match at home to Portsmouth also called off.

Harrogate’s League Two showdown with Leyton Orient also fell victim to snow after the Yorkshire club had appealed for volunteers to help clear the pitch.

Blackburn’s fixture at home to Millwall got the go ahead after an inspection, with further checks due at other grounds ahead of kick-off.

