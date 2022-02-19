Today at the Winter Olympics: Great Britain forced to settle for curling silver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Great Britain forced to settle for curling silver

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 2:02 pm
Great Britain’s Ross Whyte, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and Bruce Mouat with their silver medals after losing narrowly to Sweden in the men’s curling final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Niklas Edin finally got his hand on an Olympic gold medal as Great Britain’s quest for curling glory ended in disappointment.

The 36-year-old Swedish skip, a five-time world champion, led his rink to the top of the podium to complete his set of Olympic medals in a dramatic conclusion to the final as Bruce Mouat and his team took the contest to a decisive extra end.

Having finally opened their medal tally, Britain will hope Brad Hall’s four-man bobsleigh team can add to it after they reached the halfway stage in sixth place, but just 0.31 seconds off the top three.

Star of the day

Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten extended her personal medal haul in Beijing to four, three of them gold, as she added the women’s mass start title to her collection.

Schouten, who had already won the 3,000m and 5,000m events and claimed bronze in the team pursuit, finished ahead of Canada’s Ivanie Blondin and Italian Francesca Lollobrigida.

Fail of the day

The men’s 50km cross-country race eventually took place over just 30km after the organisers decided to shorten the course as temperatures plunged to minus 17 degrees in Zhangjiakou.

The decision did not go down well with Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave, who made his feelings clear in a tweet before going on to finish 12th in the event behind Russian winner Alexander Bolshunov.

Picture of the day

Great Britain’s Brad Hall and team-mates during the four-men bobsleigh men’s heat two
Great Britain’s Brad Hall and team-mates during the four-man bobsleigh (Robert Michael via DPA/PA)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead celebrates victory in the women’s curling semi-final
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead celebrates victory in the women’s curling semi-final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Eve Muirhead will attempt to go one better than compatriot Bruce Mouat when she leads her women’s curling team into a gold-medal match with Japan (0105). The British bobsleigh team will attempt to force their way on to the podium in the conclusion of the four-man competition at Yanqing Sliding Centre (0130). Finland play the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s ice hockey final (0410) before the closing ceremony brings a formal conclusion to the Games.

