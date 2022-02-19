Huddersfield shock leaders Fulham with victory at Craven Cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huddersfield shock leaders Fulham with victory at Craven Cottage

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 2:42 pm
Huddersfield’s Harry Toffolo celebrates the opening goal (PA)
Danny Ward and Duane Holmes were on target as Huddersfield pulled off an impressive 2-1 win at Championship leaders Fulham.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers consolidated their position in the play-off positions thanks to two first-half goals.

Ward netted the first in the 31st minute before Holmes doubled the lead from the penalty spot two minute before the break after Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak had been adjudged to have fouled Sorba Thomas.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid pulled a late goal back but Marco Silva’s side had to swallow a first league defeat since December 20.

Fulham began with intent although De Cordova-Reid’s volley from a corner beyond the back post was too high.

The Terriers had the ball in the back of the Fulham net in the 14th minute but Thomas, who had earlier tested Rodak, had strayed offside before setting Ward up for a tap-in.

Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic went in late on Tom Lees and was booked by referee Tony Harrington in the 26th minute.

The Serbia striker almost broke the deadlock when Fabio Carvalho raced into space on the left and rolled the ball across the face of the goal. Mitrovic slid in but could not get a touch.

Huddersfield’s response was to take a shock 31st-minute lead. Ward saw a long-ranger blocked but when Harry Toffolo’s cross from the left bounced off Tom Cairney towards his own goal the striker reacted instantly to rifle through Rodak.

Worse was to follow in the 41st minute when the ball again bounced off a Fulham player towards his own goal – Nathaniel Chalobah this time – and Rodak was penalised for bringing down Thomas.

Fulham protested as it seemed to be a collision rather than a foul but Holmes made no mistake from the spot, despite Rodak getting a touch.

The second period began with Neco Williams firing a long-ranger off target for the hosts, with Carvalho forcing Nicholls into a diving save soon after but the home fans were restless.

Cairney was replaced on the hour mark by Neeskens Kebano but Fulham’s cause was not helped by Harry Wilson scooping a free-kick well over.

Silva was shown a yellow card for words said from the touchline after referee Harrington – correctly – ruled Matty Pearson’s challenge on Kebano in the box was not a foul.

Williams then sent in a cross that eluded Mitrovic and Kebano as it fizzed across goal; Wilson saw an effort deflected over and no action was taken when Jonathan Hogg, who had already been booked, elbowed Mitrovic in the face in the box.

Nicholls pulled off a fine save to keep out Mitrovic’s header but was given no chance by De Cordova-Reid, who controlled Williams ball into the box and lashed high into the net in the 83rd minute.

NIcholls was hurt making a brave save after Mitrovic almost bundled his way through and Huddersfield had to survive a fierce late barrage to bag the points.

