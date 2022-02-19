Northampton back in top three after comfortable win over Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Northampton back in top three after comfortable win over Colchester

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 4:05 pm
Fraser Horsfall opened the scoring (Leila Coker/PA)
Fraser Horsfall opened the scoring (Leila Coker/PA)

Northampton moved back into the top three with a comfortable 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Colchester.

Fraser Horsfall, Sam Hoskins and Benny Ashley-Seal were all on target and a 16th clean sheet of the season meant the three points were never in doubt.

Hoskins was expertly denied by goalkeeper Sam Hornby inside 90 seconds before Northampton showed why they are set-piece specialists with the opening goal in the 16th minute. Mitch Pinnock delivered another pinpoint corner and Horsfall stooped to head home.

Colchester saw a lot of the ball but did not do much with it, while Northampton occasionally threatened to add a second goal before half-time with Jon Guthrie going closest when his header was hooked off the line.

The home side doubled their lead with a brilliant goal four minutes into the second half. Jack Sowerby, Tyler Magloire and Paul Lewis all combined to set up Hoskins and he curled a superb shot into the top corner.

Alan Judge hit the woodwork for Colchester but Northampton’s win was wrapped up when Ashley-Seal turned in Hoskins’ cross in stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]