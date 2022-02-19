Ayr extend unbeaten run with win at Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ayr extend unbeaten run with win at Inverness

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 4:59 pm
Ayr claimed maximum points at Inverness (Nigel French/PA)
Sean McGinty and Tomi Adeloye were on target as Ayr extended their unbeaten cinch Championship run to three matches after a narrow 2-1 victory at 10-man Inverness.

The promotion-challenging hosts enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening half hour and David Carson headed a close effort over from the right of the box.

But it was Ayr that broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break as defender McGinty headed Kerr McInroy’s corner home from close range for his first goal of the season.

Logan Chalmers had two chances in quick succession to draw Inverness level before half-time but saw his first sail over the crossbar before his second was saved in the bottom-right corner.

The home side continued to press for an equaliser as the second half began and Carson had a shot blocked before McInroy came close to doubling Ayr’s lead at the other end.

On-loan Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear fired an effort wide for Inverness on the hour mark but – four minutes later – substitute Adeloye slotted home The Honest Men’s second from close range with his first touch of the game.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 68 minutes when Carson was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Adeloye and they managed to reduce the deficit four minutes from time through Lewis Nicolson but Ayr held on for three points.

