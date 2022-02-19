Oldham beat 10-man Bradford to maintain unbeaten run under John Sheridan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oldham beat 10-man Bradford to maintain unbeaten run under John Sheridan

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:07 pm
Oldham remain unbeaten since John Sheridan’s return as manager (Paul Harding/PA)
Oldham remain unbeaten since John Sheridan’s return as manager (Paul Harding/PA)

Oldham’s resurgence under John Sheridan continued with a 2-0 victory over managerless Bradford.

It is now three wins and two draws in five unbeaten games for Oldham since Sheridan returned for a fourth permanent stint in charge.

Oldham, who are now out of the drop zone, threatened early when Davis Keillor-Dunn saw a smart half-volley well saved by Alex Bass.

After Nathan Delfouneso had gone close for Bradford, who sacked boss Derek Adams earlier this week, it was Oldham who went in front after 19 minutes. Hallam Hope glanced home a header from Nicky Adams’ in-swinging corner-kick.

Five minutes later Keillor-Dunn made it two with a precise header after Adams’ cross had not been cleared.

Bradford almost halved the deficit shortly before the break when Andy Cook’s angled strike was saved by Danny Rogers.

Yann Sango’o’s angled shot clipped the crossbar soon after the restart as Bradford sought a response, while Levi Sutton also saw a deflected strike saved by Rogers.

However, they were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when skipper Paudie O’Connor was red-carded following an off-the-ball clash with Hope.

Substitute Tom Elliott saw a late effort ruled out for the Bantams following an apparent push on Rogers.

