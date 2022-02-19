Connor Wickham strike earns MK Dons victory at Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Wickham came back to haunt Sunderland as his second-half strike enabled MK Dons to claim a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

Wickham, who spent four years on Sunderland’s books after moving to Wearside in 2011, struck with 14 minutes left after Ross Stewart had cancelled out Mo Eisa’s first-half opener for the Dons.

Liam Manning’s visitors were the brighter of the two sides for most of the afternoon, but Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson initially kept them at bay.

Patterson saved from Tennai Watson in the early stages, and produced an even better stop on the half-hour mark to deny Troy Parrott. The Tottenham loanee latched onto a long ball in the right of the box, but Patterson tipped his half-volley over the crossbar.

Sunderland’s shot-stopper was beaten three minutes in the second half, though, as MK Dons claimed a deserved lead.

Josh McEachran’s slide-rule through ball released Eisa behind the Black Cats’ back four, and the Dons forward slotted a precise finish into the bottom corner.

Sunderland came close to an instant equaliser when Leon Dajaku stabbed a shot wide, and Alex Neil’s side restored parity just before the hour mark.

Elliot Embleton floated over a cross from the right within two minutes of coming on as a substitute, and Stewart glanced home his 19th goal of the season.

MK Dons continued to threaten on the break though, and the visitors regained their lead with 14 minutes left. Jay Matete conceded possession, with Parrott releasing Wickham to slot a low finish into the corner.