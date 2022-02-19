Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking By Press Association February 19, 2022, 5:17 pm Ash Palmer scored the only goal of the game as 10-man Stockport beat Woking 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ash Palmer scored the only goal as 10-man Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a 1-0 win over Woking. Ryan Rydel’s 72nd-minute corner found Palmer, who beat the defender to head home and give his side a third successive victory in all competitions. Stockport’s Liam Hogan was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute after a number of players came together following a challenge. The defeat leaves Woking without a win since January 22, a run of six games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kieron Morris effort enough as Tranmere edge victory over Stevenage Yeovil end losing run with victory over Woking Stockport take over at the top on the back of strong second-half show Tunnel vision for Highland League leaders Fraserburgh after victory over Inverurie Locos