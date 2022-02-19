Kayden Jackson leads Ipswich to victory over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kayden Jackson scored after just 42 seconds to set Ipswich on their way to a 3-0 League One victory at home to Burton.

Wes Burns and Bersant Celina were also on target in the second half as Town extended their unbeaten run to four games and manager Kieran McKenna recorded his fourth straight home win in his 10th game in charge.

Jackson latched on to a through-ball from Burns to open the scoring, but Albion came within a whisker of equalising in the 12th minute when Lee Evans headed a Jacob Maddox shot off the line, while home goalkeeper Christian Walton pushed away a 22-yard free-kick from Joe Powell.

At the other end Joe Pigott struck an effort against a post and Luke Woolfenden saw his volley ruled out for offside.

Burton keeper Ben Garrett made a smart save from Sone Aluko, but moments later Burns fired home Town’s second goal in the 62nd minute following a cross from Jackson.

Celina tapped home the third in the 78th minute following another cross from the impressive Jackson.