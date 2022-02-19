Kayden Jackson leads Ipswich to victory over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kayden Jackson leads Ipswich to victory over Burton

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:22 pm
Kayden Jackson opened the scoring for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA).
Kayden Jackson scored after just 42 seconds to set Ipswich on their way to a 3-0 League One victory at home to Burton.

Wes Burns and Bersant Celina were also on target in the second half as Town extended their unbeaten run to four games and manager Kieran McKenna recorded his fourth straight home win in his 10th game in charge.

Jackson latched on to a through-ball from Burns to open the scoring, but Albion came within a whisker of equalising in the 12th minute when Lee Evans headed a Jacob Maddox shot off the line, while home goalkeeper Christian Walton pushed away a 22-yard free-kick from Joe Powell.

At the other end Joe Pigott struck an effort against a post and Luke Woolfenden saw his volley ruled out for offside.

Burton keeper Ben Garrett made a smart save from Sone Aluko, but moments later Burns fired home Town’s second goal in the 62nd minute following a cross from Jackson.

Celina tapped home the third in the 78th minute following another cross from the impressive Jackson.

