Jon Dadi Bodvarsson opens Bolton account in rout over AFC Wimbledon

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson opened his Bolton goal account as Wanderers returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 Sky Bet League One victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Top scorer Dapo Afolayan netted his 13th of the season, Dion Charles his sixth goal in eight games and substitute Amadou Bakayoko his ninth of the campaign to ease the pain of the Trotters’ 3-1 midweek defeat at Burton.

Iceland international Bodvarsson headed in Aaron Morley’s 36th-minute corner to give the Trotters the lead.

The visitors have never beaten Bolton and that record continued as Ian Evatt’s side struck twice in 11 second-half minutes to revive their outside play-off ambitions.

Afolayan virtually walked the ball into an empty net after Charles prodded the ball through.

Charles sealed Bolton’s seventh win in nine games with a strong right-footed finish after 67 minutes and Bakayoko headed in Marlon Fossey’s cross to complete the rout three minutes from time.