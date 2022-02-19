Rochdale come from behind to beat Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rochdale come from behind to beat Scunthorpe

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:27 pm
Max Taylor scored Rochdale’s winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Taylor scored Rochdale's winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale came from behind to earn their first victory of 2022 as they beat struggling Scunthorpe 2-1.

The bottom-of-the-table Iron had gone in front in the 13th minute when defender Manny Onariase scrambled home, only for second-half goals from Liam Kelly and Max Taylor to earn the visitors all three points.

Dale had been distinctly second best in the opening 45 minutes.

They fell behind to Onariase’s goal – which was forced home from inside the six-yard box after the visitors failed to clear a free-kick – and Scunthorpe continued to threaten, with Mason O’Malley curling an effort wide and keeper Jay Lynch holding a well-worked strike from Liam Feeney.

The second half, though, followed a completely different pattern, with Kelly firing Rochdale level six minutes after the restart courtesy of a deflected strike that keeper Rory Watson got a hand to but could not keep out.

Substitute Alex Newby almost bagged a quick second with a curling shot that was not far off target and Scunthorpe defender Ryan Delaney headed off the line as the visitors upped the pressure.

Yet just when it looked like draw specialists Dale – who had been held in four of their previous five games – were going to have settle for another stalemate, Taylor pounced in a crowded area to fire home an 83rd-minute winner after seeing an initial effort saved.

