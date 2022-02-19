Sheffield Wednesday strike back to ease past Doncaster in charge towards top six

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Doncaster 3-1 and continue their climb towards League One’s top six with a fifth win in six league matches.

A Dan Gardner penalty had given struggling Rovers the lead but Wednesday roared back with goals from Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan, who also saw a penalty saved.

It was a cagey first half with few chances for either side.

Rovers broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Gardner smashed the ball in from the spot after Kyle Knoyle had been tripped by Massimo Luongo just inside the box.

Joseph Olowu missed a glorious chance to double Rovers’ lead after the break and it was punished when Paterson headed in at the second attempt to equalise after 70 minutes.

Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell pushed away Bannan’s penalty after Ro-Shaun Williams was penalised for handball with 12 minutes remaining.

But Wednesday went ahead after 80 minutes when Berahino met a Lewis Gibson cut back and drilled the ball home.

And Bannan put the game to bed three minutes later when he clipped in first time from a Marvin Johnson cross.