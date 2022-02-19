Harry McKirdy on target again as Swindon down Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places following a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Carlisle.

Harry McKirdy scored his 13th league goal of the season in the first half before Josh Davison and Louie Barry added more after the interval.

The Cumbrians started well with Callum Guy firing inches over after seven minutes but Town began to take charge with Rob Hunt being denied by two Morgan Feeney blocks.

McKirdy made the pressure count with a good run and finish in the 17th minute.

Jon Mellish fired wide for the home side after getting on the end of Corey Whelan’s header before Barry was denied by Mark Howard and Feeney headed wide in stoppage-time.

Davison doubled Town’s lead 10 minutes into the second half after McKirdy played him in.

Aston Villa loan man Barry then made the game safe when he took advantage of a deflection to smash home after 57 minutes.

Dynel Simeu headed wide before Kristian Dennis fired over to cap a miserable day for Carlisle.