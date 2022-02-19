Alfie May scores four as Cheltenham hit back for thrilling point at Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alfie May scores four as Cheltenham hit back for thrilling point at Wycombe

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:29 pm
Alfie May scored four goals for Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Alfie May scored four goals as Cheltenham came back from 3-1 and 5-3 down to claim a 5-5 draw in a thrilling clash at Wycombe.

May opened the scoring in the third minute, capitalising on a defensive mix-up, but the Chairboys took a 3-1 lead into the break, with Jordan Obita scoring twice.

His first was a cross in from the left which evaded everyone and ended up in the bottom corner in the 26th minute, with Sullay Kaikai providing the assist for his second five minutes later.

Kaikai was the supplier again, this time for Brandon Hanlan, who powered through to add Wycombe’s third in the 33rd minute.

May pulled one back for Cheltenham in the 52nd minute after Kion Etete touched on Ben Williams’ cross.

And Etete then scored to make it 3-3 after 66 minutes, finishing with style into the bottom-right corner from 22 yards.

Sam Vokes scored twice in as many minutes as Wycombe looked set to end a four-match winless run, firing past Owen Evans in the 68th and 69th minutes.

But May completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute and added a fourth 10 minutes later to snatch an unlikely draw.

