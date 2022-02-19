Matty Taylor’s double helps Oxford to 4-0 rout at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Taylor’s double helps Oxford to 4-0 rout at Charlton

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:32 pm
Matty Taylor struck twice for Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)
Matty Taylor’s first-half brace – moving his goal tally to 18 for the season – helped Oxford climb to fourth in the Sky Bet League One table with a 4-0 rout of Charlton at The Valley.

Taylor’s first goal came on 21 minutes as Sam Baldock fed him on the right of the box and he deftly lifted the ball past Craig MacGillivray.

Cameron Brannagan hit the bar with Baldock’s diving header from the follow up saved by Charlton keeper MacGillivray.

Oxford went 2-0 up after 28 minutes. Taylor finished from almost the same position as his opener after Ryan Williams picked him out.

Baldock produced a fine finish in the 54th minute, curling a right-footed effort past MacGillivray from the edge of the area.

Charlton’s miserable afternoon was summed up by Sean Clare receiving a red card for tangling with Taylor in the 62nd minute. Taylor and Addicks skipper Ryan Inniss were also cautioned for their part in the same skirmish.

Brannagan smashed a thunderbolt fourth for Oxford as the home side lost for the third match in a row.

