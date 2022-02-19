Coventry leave it late to see off battling Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coventry leave it late to see off battling Barnsley

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:32 pm
Coventry’s Dominic Hyam (centre) celebrates his late winner (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Dominic Hyam’s injury-time goal broke Barnsley hearts as Coventry secured a 1-0 Championship win.

The defender took advantage of a poor clearance to net his second Sky Bet Championship goal of the season and lift Coventry back into the top 10, three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United.

A valiant Barnsley, without a win on the road all season, battled hard in search of their ifth draw away from Oakwell but remain rooted to the foot of the table, nine points from safety, after Hyam’s last-grasp strike.

Mark Robins made three changes to his Coventry side from their 2-0 defeat at Cardiff in midweek, reverting to two up front as Martyn Waghorn returned to the starting line-up, while on-loan Chelsea duo Jake Clarke-Salter and Ian Maatsen were also reinstated.

Barnsley’s XI sported two changes from their 1-0 win over QPR in the form of Romal Palmer and Callum Brittain, who had been out since the Tykes’ 5-4 win over Barrow in the FA Cup in early January.

The Sky Blues made the early running and looked threatening down the left as top-scorer Viktor Gyokeres twisted and turned his way into the box before scuffing his effort into the hands of Brad Collins.

The Barnsley goalkeeper, who turned 25 on Friday, had to be alert again inside the first five minutes when Callum O’Hare’s sublime pass with the outside of his foot set Gyokeres free to force another save from him.

Waghorn was next to go close for Robins’ side when he met Gyokeres’ cross only to stab wide of the left-hand post.

Barnsley, who beat Coventry 1-0 back in August, weathered the storm and earned a half-chance themselves, but Michal Helik headed wide from a well-delivered corner.

O’Hare took aim at Collins’ goal again five minutes before the break and the former Chelsea academy man was up to the task as he beat away the midfielder’s effort before comfortably claiming Maatsen’s free-kick.

It was more of the same in the second half, with the Sky Blues looking for the all-important breakthrough.

Ben Sheaf’s clean strike was held by Collins as the brave Barnsley defence put their bodies on the line to block efforts from O’Hare and Jamie Allen.

It took until two minutes into stoppage time for Coventry to make their pressure pay as Sheaf’s hopeful ball into the box was not cleared by the Tykes defence and centre-back Hyam calmly turned and fired his effort into the bottom corner.

It was the second time in as many seasons that Hyam had netted against Barnsley, having popped up to help the Sky Blues to a 2-0 win over the same opposition at St Andrew’s back in April 2021.

