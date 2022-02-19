Notts County ease past Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County struck twice in the first half to seal a 2-0 National League win over Eastleigh.

Callum Roberts scored the first in the 35th minute with a curled cross that drifted into the corner of the goal.

Less than 10 minutes later, County doubled their lead when Kyle Wootton beat Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell to the ball before tapping it into an empty net.

The result sees County sit just one point outside the play-off places.