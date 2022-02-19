Notts County ease past Eastleigh By Press Association February 19, 2022, 5:35 pm Callum Roberts opened the scoring (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Notts County struck twice in the first half to seal a 2-0 National League win over Eastleigh. Callum Roberts scored the first in the 35th minute with a curled cross that drifted into the corner of the goal. Less than 10 minutes later, County doubled their lead when Kyle Wootton beat Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell to the ball before tapping it into an empty net. The result sees County sit just one point outside the play-off places. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Yeovil and Eastleigh settle for a point each Notts County hit Barnet for six to get back to winning ways Luke Waterfall nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby at Notts County Rangers rue Allan McGregor errors as Ross County rescue late point