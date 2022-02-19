Kyle Lafferty helps Kilmarnock move joint top with victory against Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Lafferty helps Kilmarnock move joint top with victory against Raith Rovers

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:35 pm
Kyle Lafferty bagged a brace for Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kyle Lafferty scored twice as Kilmarnock moved levelled on points with Arbroath at the top of the cinch Championship with a 3-0 win against Raith Rovers.

Killie made a flying start as Stephen McGinn opened the scoring in the fourth minute, firing home the loose ball after a Lafferty header came back off the crossbar.

Lafferty doubled Kilmarnock’s lead after 12 minutes when his goalbound effort deflected in off Christophe Berra.

Berra saw a header hit the outside of a post for Raith early in the second half, while Lafferty had a free-kick saved at the other end shortly afterwards.

The Northern Ireland international did grab his second goal of the game after 63 minutes, coolly converting Fraser Murray’s cutback.

Kilmarnock defender Chris Stokes had a goal ruled out for offside, before goalkeeper Zach Hemming pulled off smart saves to deny Raith duo Dario Zanatta and Sam Stanton in quick succession and preserve the points.

