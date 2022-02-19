Ten-man Chesterfield throw away lead to lose ground on leaders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Chesterfield threw away a two-goal lead to go down 3-2 at Solihull and lose further ground on National League leaders Stockport.

The hosts were in control at 2-0 up, but Curtis Weston’s dismissal in the 22nd minute proved the turning point.

Defeat saw the second-placed Spireites fall six points behind Stockport, while play-off hopefuls Solihull remain sixth.

Alex Whittle opened the scoring for the hosts after 14 minutes, slotting the ball past Ryan Boot, and Akwasi Asante doubled the lead with a shot from outside of the area in the 20th minute.

But Chesterfield were reduced to 10 men two minutes later when Weston was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

Solihull pulled a goal back in the 37th minute through James Clarke’s header at the back post.

The visitors levelled in the 51st minute when Callum Maycock finished past Scott Loach and Harry Boyes lashed home the winner four minutes later, having been teed up from an indirect free-kick.