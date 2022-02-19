Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson celebrates landmark game with win over Wealdstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson celebrates landmark game with win over Wealdstone

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:45 pm
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson took charge of his 700th game in management (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson took charge of his 700th game in management (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson celebrated his 700th game in management with a dramatic 2-1 victory at 10-man Wealdstone in the National League.

Rhys Browne converted a 71st-minute penalty – after he was upended by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton – to put Wealdstone ahead.

Wealdstone keeper George Wickens produced two excellent saves to deny Luke Young and Jordan Davies either side of the spot-kick before the game swung four minutes from time.

Jack Cook was sent off for handball and after Davies’ resulting free-kick had smacked the bar, the same player curled the rebound into the top corner.

Then in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Reece Hall-Johnson fired home the winner through a crowded penalty area to keep Wrexham in the final play-off position.

