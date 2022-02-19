Cove Rangers consolidate status as League One leaders with Falkirk victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers consolidate status as League One leaders with Falkirk victory

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:45 pm
Fraser Fyvie was on target for Cove Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Fraser Fyvie was on target for Cove Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Cove Rangers consolidated their place at the top of cinch League One with a 2-0 win over Falkirk, who finished with 10 men at Balmoral Stadium.

Mitch Megginson broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, and Fraser Fyvie slotted in a second just after the hour.

The Bairns had Brad McKay sent off for a second caution with 13 minutes left.

Airdrieonians remain five points behind after Jonathan Afolabi’s first-half goal proved enough for a 1-0 win at strugglers Peterhead.

Montrose lost ground on the top two after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Clyde at Links Park.

Nicholas McAllister headed the visitors in front after 28 minutes, but Blair Lyons soon had the Gable Endies back on level terms.

Montrose finished with 10 men after striker Lyons was shown a straight red card for a foul on McAllister.

Bottom side East Fife picked up a point after drawing 1-1 with Queen’s Park at Bayview Stadium.

An own goal from Spiders’ goalkeeper Calum Ferrie saw the home side take an early lead, but Queen’s Park equalised through a 25-yard strike from midfielder Liam Brown.

Queen’s Park saw a penalty from Louis Longridge saved just before half-time and had to settle for a point.

Alloa won 2-1 at Dumbarton.

Kevin Cawley gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute, but Paul Paton had Dumbarton level just before the break – only for Adam King to grab Alloa all three points when he struck with eight minutes left.

