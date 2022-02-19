Cove Rangers consolidate status as League One leaders with Falkirk victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers consolidated their place at the top of cinch League One with a 2-0 win over Falkirk, who finished with 10 men at Balmoral Stadium.

Mitch Megginson broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, and Fraser Fyvie slotted in a second just after the hour.

The Bairns had Brad McKay sent off for a second caution with 13 minutes left.

Airdrieonians remain five points behind after Jonathan Afolabi’s first-half goal proved enough for a 1-0 win at strugglers Peterhead.

Montrose lost ground on the top two after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Clyde at Links Park.

Nicholas McAllister headed the visitors in front after 28 minutes, but Blair Lyons soon had the Gable Endies back on level terms.

Montrose finished with 10 men after striker Lyons was shown a straight red card for a foul on McAllister.

Bottom side East Fife picked up a point after drawing 1-1 with Queen’s Park at Bayview Stadium.

An own goal from Spiders’ goalkeeper Calum Ferrie saw the home side take an early lead, but Queen’s Park equalised through a 25-yard strike from midfielder Liam Brown.

Queen’s Park saw a penalty from Louis Longridge saved just before half-time and had to settle for a point.

Alloa won 2-1 at Dumbarton.

Kevin Cawley gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute, but Paul Paton had Dumbarton level just before the break – only for Adam King to grab Alloa all three points when he struck with eight minutes left.