Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:55 pm
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, left, scored twice for Torquay (Nigel French/PA)
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, left, scored twice for Torquay (Nigel French/PA)

Torquay’s National League play-off push was dented after throwing away a two-goal cushion in a 2-2 draw with Barnet at Plainmoor.

The Gulls, with seven wins from their last 10 games, took the lead in the eighth minute through Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who fired home from Joe Lewis’ pass.

Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough made a fine stop to deny Lemonheigh-Evans but could do nothing to prevent the same player doubling the home side’s advantage in the 27th minute, converting an excellent cross from Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Barnet reduced the deficit 10 minutes later when Reece Grego-Cox capitalised on a defensive mistake to set up Adam Marriott for a tap-in – the striker’s third goal in four games.

Ephron Mason-Clark then produced a stunning finish into the top corner to level on the hour to leave Torquay eight points off the top seven.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal