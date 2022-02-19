John Sheridan not getting carried away as Oldham stretch unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Sheridan not getting carried away as Oldham stretch unbeaten run

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:55 pm
John Sheridan is trying to keep a lid on expectations at Oldham (Nick Potts/PA)
John Sheridan is trying to keep a lid on expectations at Oldham (Nick Potts/PA)

Oldham boss John Sheridan insists he will not be getting carried away with their recent upturn in fortunes despite a 2-0 win against managerless Bradford lifting them out of the drop zone.

First-half goals from Hallam Hope and Davis Keillor-Dunn handed the Latics a third win in five unbeaten games since Sheridan returned to Boundary Park for his fourth permanent spell in charge.

“It’s another big win for us,” said Sheridan. “Every game is massive for us between now and the end of the season.

“We know the position we’re in but I just want the lads to carry on in this form until the end of the season now.

“Getting the two goals in the first half gave us that platform that you need. It gives you something to hold on to.

“I would have liked us to have played better in the second half but our first-half performance really set us up.

“I’m chuffed to bits for the players and the fans too, of course. The atmosphere was just unbelievable again.

“We won’t get carried away, though. Even after the two goals in the first half, myself and Tommy (assistant boss Wright) were still right on top of the lads.

“We’re still going to lose games this season, but it’s about the fans wanting to see you fighting for the cause.

“If you keep putting a shift in, we’ll get the wins we need and that’s what it’s all been about since I returned.”

Oldham were in fine shape at the interval thanks to two goals inside five first-half minutes.

Hope headed home Nicky Adams’ cross, then Keillor-Dunn planted a similar effort past Alex Bass.

The Bantams’ hopes were further dented after 71 minutes when skipper Paudie O’Connor was sent off following an off-the-ball clash with Hope.

Bradford interim boss Mark Trueman rued the loss of the two goals inside such a short spell.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb after that,” he said. “It was really disappointing from my point of view as it was two set-play goals too.

“We tried to change things at half-time but then we get the sending-off.

“From what I could see, both players grabbed one another’s shirts. I think it probably should have been a yellow card for each player, or even two reds.

“For Paudie to get a red and their lad just a yellow was unfortunate, but you have to get on with it.

“We had to try and regroup again and maybe you do need that bit of luck in those situations. Credit to Oldham, they’re in great form and they had that momentum.

“We need to be stronger in our current situation, we have to be better. We knew the threat that Oldham would pose, but we just didn’t deal with it.

“Confidence is a big thing in football and some of our lads faded in that second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal