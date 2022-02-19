John Coleman rues Accrington mistakes after defeat at Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Coleman rues Accrington mistakes after defeat at Cambridge

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:12 pm
Accrington boss John Coleman (Will Matthews/PA)
John Coleman believes his Accrington side would be challenging Sky Bet League One’s top six were it not for regular errors his team make.

Accrington fell to a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge with the hosts gifted their opening goal when goalkeeper Toby Savin could only spill Adam May’s shot into the path of Sam Smith.

Dimi Mitov made two fine saves to keep Coleman’s side at bay before Wes Hoolahan sealed the points deep into stoppage time after a superb assist by James Brophy.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose. I think anyone who was in the ground would agree with that, even the most ardent Cambridge fans,” Coleman said. “But you don’t always get what you deserve.

“What’s plagued us all season, and the reason why we’re not in the play-offs, is because we’ve made silly mistakes. Another one pops up today.

“It was a mishit shot. Toby has come in and apologised. To concede that goal, it’s a killer because we’re on top, we’re playing like the home team, Cambridge are playing like the away team on the counter.

“We had a good chance before they score where it’s been scrambled off the line. It’s a better chance than theirs.

“Their first goal is not a chance. It’s just a howling mistake. We’re well into double figures with them this season and that’s why we are where we are in the league.

“We didn’t carve out enough clear-cut opportunities that our play deserved and ultimately if you don’t take your chances and you gift a team a goal you’re going to get beat.”

Mark Bonner felt his Cambridge side merited their victory, their first in League One in nearly a month.

“To take a maximum today ahead of the games that we’ve got was quite important, and I thought we deserved it in the end,” he said.

“We should have got the second goal earlier and we should have made more of our attacking play in the second half, against a team that never let you off the hook.

“They’re always in the game, Dimi makes a save late on from Bishop’s header and you know you’re going to have to defend.

“We spoke at half-time about making sure we had more control of the game second half, which we did, and then we have to make more of those attacking situations. In the first half our attacks ended in their attacks too often.

“The second goal’s an excellently-worked goal and well deserved.

“We’ve had a rascal week really. We’ve trained in puddles. The players have dealt with that brilliantly and got a result from a game that was a really important one for us.”

