Karl Robinson says Matty Taylor was ‘fuming’ after being denied hat-trick chance

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:15 pm
Karl Robinson (left) got the better of Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson (Nigel French/PA)
Karl Robinson (left) got the better of Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson (Nigel French/PA)

Oxford manager Karl Robinson admitted that Matty Taylor was “fuming” to be subbed off in their 4-0 win over Charlton – depriving his top-scorer of the chance to notch a hat-trick.

Taylor moved on to 18 goals for the campaign after two clinical strikes before the half-hour mark helped the visitors moved up to fourth in the Sky Bet League One table.

Sam Baldock curled a right-footed shot past Charlton keeper Craig MacGillivray from the edge of the penalty area in the 54th minute.

Sean Clare was dismissed by referee Carl Boyesen on 62 minutes after reacting to Taylor holding on to his leg after the striker had conceded a foul.

The pick of Oxford’s goals was an 83rd-minute piledriver by Cameron Brannagan.

Taylor was replaced by Sam Winnall in the 76th minute, with Robinson having one eye on Tuesday’s trip to Crewe.

Robinson said: “He’s fuming. I’m not here for him to score three goals and to get the match ball – I’ll buy him one at the end of the season if he keeps taking it and going off.

“We’ve got another game on Tuesday and the combination between the two strikers was so important. The sending off meant I could bring off two players that we’re going to need for our game on Tuesday night.

“I felt after the first five minutes we had most of the control. We showed everybody in the stadium we’re no mugs.

“The sending off is stupid. He’s stamped on him. It’s as clear as that. You can’t react. It’s only three points and we’ve got to take it on from here. It has tightened all the play-off spots up.

“Our control of the football was very good, we made the pitch look big. We had a lot of pace on the turnovers and went with wingers as wing-backs – not defenders – we were always asking questions, especially down the left.”

Charlton suffered a third straight League One reverse as they once again badly missed three of their first-choice strikers in Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke.

Addicks manager Johnnie Jackson said: “That’s the first defeat we’ve had under myself where we’ve had a chasing. The nature of that one is difficult to take.

“We started the game really well, had a lot of joy first 20-25 mins, then conceded out of nothing. Our reaction to going behind was poor.

“It’s time to show a bit of character now. We’re back out here Tuesday night and we have to put it right. I’ll be looking at a reaction from our players. We have to look at the things that went wrong, but we haven’t got time to dwell on it.”

“You’ve got to remember who we’ve got missing from this team. I haven’t got three of my senior recognised centre-forwards. I haven’t lost a game in which Stockley and Washington have both started.”

