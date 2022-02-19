Forfar frustrate Kelty Hearts with victory in top-of-the-table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar frustrate Kelty Hearts with victory in top-of-the-table clash

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:35 pm
Stefan McCluskey helped Forfar frustrate Kelty Hearts (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Forfar trimmed Kelty Hearts’ lead at the top of cinch League Two to six points with a 1-0 victory at Station Park.

Matthew Aitken netted in the 73rd minute after being set up by Stefan McCluskey and Craig Thomson to settle the top-of-the-table clash.

The leaders have two games in hand over Forfar and Annan, who are now eight points off top spot after a 2-1 win over Edinburgh City.

Dominic Docherty opened the scoring in the 52nd minute and Owen Moxon added a second with 14 minutes to play before Ryan Shanley netted a consolation in stoppage time for City, who are now eight points behind their opponents in fourth.

Play-off chasing Stranraer and Stenhousemuir shared a 1-1 draw, with Thomas Orr’s 68th-minute strike cancelling out Darryl Duffy’s 11th-minute opener.

At the other end of the table, Cowdenbeath cut the gap to second-bottom Elgin to six points with a 2-0 win.

Fraser Mullen’s second-minute penalty and a stoppage-time goal from Andrew Barrowman condemned Elgin to a fifth straight defeat.

The match between Stirling and Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Forthbank.

