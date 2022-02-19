Failure to award ‘stonewall penalty’ displeases Neil Critchley as Blackpool draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Failure to award ‘stonewall penalty’ displeases Neil Critchley as Blackpool draw

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:35 pm
Neil Critchley’s Blackpool drew at Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Neil Critchley’s Blackpool drew at Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley was unhappy with referee Darren Bond’s “unbelievable decision” after his side were denied what he believed was “a stonewall penalty” in their 1-1 Championship draw with Cardiff.

Tangerines right-wing Josh Bowler was sent tumbling in the Bluebirds box after 66 minutes under a challenge from midfielder Ryan Wintle, who had only just returned from a spell on loan at Bloomfield Road.

But referee Bond was not interested in the visitors’ strenuous appeals and added to their anger by booking Bowler for diving.

Critchley said: “I thought it was a stonewall penalty. I thought at the time it was a penalty, I’ve seen it back and it’s a penalty.

“Josh does what he does, drives into the box and ironically it’s Mr Wintle with the contact in the back and Josh goes to ground. Why would he (voluntarily) go to ground in that situation? He’s about to shoot.

“Then he gets booked for it. It’s an unbelievable decision.

“That was a big decision at a critical moment – a big decision the referee has got wrong in my opinion.”

Critchley’s side enjoyed marginally the better of the game and went ahead after 11 minutes through Marvin Ekpiteta’s towering header from a clever cross on the volley by Charlie Kirk.

Blackpool dominated much of the first half after going in front, with the Bluebirds subdued and lacking imagination but the second half was different with far more urgency and zip from the home side.

They were level within five minutes of the restart after left-back Joel Bagan slotted the ball home from close range following a mazy run down the opposite flank and a low cross by man of the match and Leeds loanee Cody Drameh.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison revealed he has been impressed with Drameh since his arrival from Elland Road, labelling him his “Duracell Bunny”.

“He text on the way to the game saying he had a headache,” said Morison.

“We gave him a bit of stick and some tablets. He also wanted to wear gloves to play but I wasn’t having that.

“He’s been excellent for us. He had a break for the Liverpool game in the cup and since then he’s just kept going and going, he’s like the Duracell Bunny”

Morison admitted his side were poor in the first half during which they never matched the energy and creativity of their opponents.

He added: “We were slightly off it, but half-time brought us the opportunity to ask them for something different.

“We gave away a sloppy goal early on which is something we’ve not done for a while, but second half, it was a really good performance by us.

“We worked really hard and that shows we’re together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]