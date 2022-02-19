Callum Davidson hails St Johnstone’s ‘massive’ win over Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson hails St Johnstone’s ‘massive’ win over Hearts

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:42 pm
Callum Davidson was proud of his Saints side (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson was proud of his Saints side (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson hailed his St Johnstone side for pulling off a “massive” victory in their battle against relegation.

The Perth side climbed off the bottom of the cinch Premiership with a spirited 2-1 win at home over third-place Hearts.

It was only their second triumph in any competition since the end of October and lifted them above Dundee.

Proud Davidson said: “It’s a massive three points relative to the season but we’ve got to keep pressing, keep pushing forward – it’s only three points so let’s get another three points and keep climbing the league.

“I thought in the first 70 minutes we were really good. Melker Hallberg was outstanding for 70 minutes, along with the rest of the players. The first goal was superb.

The performance was great to see. I said to (coach) Steven MacLean it was back to enjoying watching them play again and seeing their desire to go and do things.

“As a defender, I enjoy watching them making tackles and blocking crosses. Too easily we’ve let crosses come in this season but we gave help to the back three and the keeper today. Elliott Parish made some great saves to help get us the three points.

“At home we’ve struggled for some form but they had confidence and belief in themselves today. You can see the confidence coming back into the team – I’ve seen it coming back since the Kelty game (in the Scottish Cup last month) and now we all want to start climbing the league and putting teams under pressure.

“It’s about looking forward and being positive and it was easy to be that way after today.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson lamented a poor display as his side suffered a third league defeat in succession. The Tynecastle side are nine points clear of city rivals Hibernian in third place, but were loudly booed off by their supporters.

“It was a disappointing performance,” he said. “The last two weeks haven’t been good enough for the level we’ve shown we can get to. We’ve had a really good start and middle to the season but we’re going through a wee dip just now.

“We need to get back to being aggressive with the ball. We were tentative which was disappointing. We should be putting on a better display and have to take the flak that comes with losing but we’re sitting clear in third and we need to remember where we are. We aren’t a good enough team to win every single week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal